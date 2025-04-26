The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 24-hour water supply shutdown in parts of the Eastern Suburbs due to pipeline repairs. According to reports, the maintenance work has been undertaken to ensure uninterrupted service in the long run. The repair and infrastructure works in Eastern Suburbs will be undertaken from 10 AM on Saturday, April 26, for a 24-hour period. As a result, water supply in some parts of the N and L divisions will be suspended during the said period. The areas affected in the L ward include Asalfa Village, NSS Road, Narayan Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Samta Nagar, Khairani Marg, Yadav Nagar, Sangharsh Nagar, and parts of Mohili and Bhanushali Wadi, among others. At the same time, water supply will remain shut in N ward areas such as Bhatwadi, Barvenagar, Kajutekadi, Ramji Nagar, Sonia Gandhi Nagar, Ram Nagar Water Tank area, Raigad Division, Vikroli Park Site (part), Shivaji Nagar, Amrut Nagar, Jagdusha Nagar, Golibar Road, Sevanagar, ONGC Colony, and over 50 other localities spanning municipal colonies, chawls, and other residential societies. Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdown As Metro Construction Causes Pipeline Leak at Amar Mahal; Check List of Affected Areas.

BMC Announces 24-Hour Water Cut in Eastern Suburbs

