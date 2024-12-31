A youth was mercilessly thrashed for allegedly having an affair with a married woman and sneaking into the house from the terrace in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. The youth was caught red-handed by the woman's husband and the in-laws when he was with the woman on the terrace of their house in Amroha. Following this, they started beating the youth. A video has surfaced that showed the husband and the family members raining punches and kicks on the youth. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Agra Shocker: Man Drinks Mosquito Repellent After Breakup With Girlfriend, UP Police Save Him After He Streams Suicide Attempt on Instagram Live.

