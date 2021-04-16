New Delhi, April 16: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty wind are expected to lash parts of northeastern states of India till April 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during April 16 to 20. The weather agency added that there is also a possibility of heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya during the same time. Delhi Records February's Warmest Day in Past 15 Years at 32.5 Degrees Celsius.

The IMD said that the change in the weather conditions was under the influence of moisture feed from the Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels. Due to this, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity very likely over Northeast India during the next 4 days. "Isolated hailstorm also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on today, the April 16, 2021", the IMD said.

Moreover, a Western Disturbance is now seen as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan with cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan. Under this weather condition, widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Western Himalayan Region during April 16 and 17. "Isolated hailstorm is likely over Himachal Pradesh on April 16 and over Uttarakhand on April 16 and 17. Isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh on April 16", the bulletin said.

