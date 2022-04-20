New Delhi, April 20: After widespread and severe heat wave across Delhi-NCR districts, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds towards night on Wednesday.

However, the IMD forecast also showed that the heat wave would continue, only with a slight respite compared to Tuesday. Maximum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be around 41.0 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be 24 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the city's base station. Weather Forecast: Delhi To Get Light Rain or Drizzle Tomorrow, Says IMD.

Safdarjung had recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius, highest for April in the last 11 years between 2012 and 2022. The all-time record is of 46.5 degree Celsius on April 18, 2010.

Earlier on Tuesday, eight out of 12 stations of Delhi recorded maximum temperatures of more than 43 degrees Celsius, making Tuesday the warmest in terms of spatial spread of heat wave to severe heat wave in Delhi NCR.

The reason for possible light rain in the second half over Delhi NCR -- and in fact, IMD has predicted for several areas of northwest India -- is connected with the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance resulting in light isolated to scattered rainfall likely over Western Himalayan Region from April 18 to 21.

