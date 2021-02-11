New Delhi, February 11: Dense fog conditions are very likely in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and parts of North India till February 13, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that very dense fog is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan February 12 and 13. In Uttarakhand, rain and thundershowers have been observed at several places. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

The IMD further added saying that the dense fog was very likely over the same area in the morning hours of February 14, 2021. Apart from the states in North India, dense fog is also very likely in isolated pockets over Bihar in the morning hours of February 12 and 13 and over Odisha in the morning hours of February 12, 2021.

On Thursday, very dense fog was observed at many pockets over Punjab and Haryana; in few pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha. Moreover, dense fog was seen at isolated pockets over Delhi and moderate fog in isolated pockets over West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh during the morning hours on Thursday.

