The India Meteorological Department in its weather bulletin on Sunday said that Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha are likely to receive isolated rain with thunderstorm, lighting and gusty winds during next 4 to 5 days. Jharkhand is likely to experience similar weather condition during next two days. East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh likely to receive isolated hail during next 24 hours. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

As per the IMD, the South-West Peninsular India is likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread rain with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during next five days. Ghats of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe , Coastal and South Interior Karnataka are also likely to receive isolated heavy rains on April 14 and April 15. March 2021 Third Warmest in 121 Years in Terms of Monthly Average Maximum Temperature: IMD.

The Western Himalayan Region is likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during April 14 to April 17. Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on April 14.

Due to thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country, no significant change in maximum temperatures likely over most parts of the country during next 4-5 days, said the IMD. However, isolated pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to experience heat wave conditions on April 11 and April 12. West Rajasthan is likely to receive thunderstorm, duststorm on April 14 and April 15.