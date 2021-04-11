As per the IMD, the South-West Peninsular India is likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread rain with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during next five days. Ghats of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe , Coastal and South Interior Karnataka are also likely to receive isolated heavy rains on April 14 and April 15. March 2021 Third Warmest in 121 Years in Terms of Monthly Average Maximum Temperature: IMD.
The Western Himalayan Region is likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during April 14 to April 17. Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on April 14.
Due to thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country, no significant change in maximum temperatures likely over most parts of the country during next 4-5 days, said the IMD. However, isolated pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to experience heat wave conditions on April 11 and April 12. West Rajasthan is likely to receive thunderstorm, duststorm on April 14 and April 15.
