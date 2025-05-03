The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for interior parts of southern India on Saturday, May 3, as dry and scorching conditions persist across the region. Cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai are expected to remain hot with no rainfall in sight. Mumbai will see clear skies and rising temperatures, while Delhi is likely to enjoy improved air quality and sunny conditions. Meanwhile, Shimla will continue to offer relief with pleasant weather and partly cloudy skies. Kolkata remains humid, with a slight chance of light rain later in the week. Maharashtra Weather Update: Akola Scorches at 44.9°C, Gondia Records Coolest Night at 19.8°C, Check All Areas.

