In a sharp contrast of weather conditions across Maharashtra, Akola recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at a scorching 44.9°C, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The heatwave-like condition in Akola highlights the intensifying summer heat gripping parts of Vidarbha. Meanwhile, Gondia, also in Vidarbha, registered the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 19.8°C, offering a brief respite from the rising heat. Heatwave Alert Across India: IMD Issues Heat Wave Warning, Check List of States Where Temperatures Likely To Rise.

Akola Scorches at 44.9°C, Gondia Records Coolest Night at 19.8°C

In Maharashtra, Akola recorded the highest maximum temperature at 44.9°C, and Gondia reported the lowest minimum temperature at 19.8°C: IMD pic.twitter.com/zJr9QT956M — IANS (@ians_india) May 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)