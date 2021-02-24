New Delhi, February 24: BJP chief J.P. Nadda will visit poll-bound West Bengal to attend several programmes of the party. Nadda will reach Kolkata late on Wednesday evening and participate in various programmes on Thursday. On Thursday, Nadda will launch the 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' manifesto crowd sourcing campaign to seek suggestions from common people at BJP office in the state capital.

Nadda will also visit Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's residence and museum in Naihati. He will have lunch at a jute mill worker's house in Gouripur and visit Anandpuri Kalibari Temple, Barrackpore. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: JP Nadda to Launch Lokkho Sonar Bangla Manifesto Crowdsourcing Campaign Tomorrow in Kolkata.

He will also address a rally on the culmination of 'Poriborton Yatra' of the party's Nabadwip zone in Anandapuri Khelar Math. Later in the day, Nadda will visit Bibhutibhusan Bhandhopadhyay's house and Mangal Pandey memorial. In the evening, the BJP chief will attend an intellectuals' meet at Science City.

