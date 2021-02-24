Kolkata, February 24: Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Hooghly district's Sahaganj near Dunlop, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched an all-out attack of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the saffron brigade won't be able to score even a single goal in the forthcoming state Assembly elections. West Bengal is slated to hold high-voltage polls in April-May this year.

"BJP will not be able to score a single goal in Bengal. I will be the goalkeeper in assembly polls," Banerjee said, while repeating the much-popular Trinamool poll slogan - 'Khela Hobe (There will be a game)'. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges ‘Women Not Safe in BJP’, Urges People Not To Send Their Women in the Party.

She said that Gujarat will not rule Bengal. "Bengal will rule Bengal. Modi will not rule Bengal. No gunda (miscreant) will rule Bengal," the CM said, calling PM Modi a "Dangabaaz" (riot-monger).

Banerjee further said that a fate worse than Trump awaits PM Modi and the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021. "They had gone to help Trump win the US presidential election. Trump's fate has been decided. His fate will be decided very soon," she added.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also targeted the BJP-led Centre for interrogating Rujira Banerjee, wife of her nephew and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee at their residence on Tuesday.

"They are entering my house and calling our daughter-in-law a coal thief. They are calling mothers and sisters coal thieves. They themselves are dripping in corruption," she said while training guns at the BJP. She also asked who the owner of the hotel in Durgapur where the BJP leaders stay was. "Is he not a coal thief?" Banerjee questioned.

On Tuesday, officials of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had quizzed Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira at her south Kolkata residence for over one hour. It was learnt from the sources that the Central agency sleuths had asked about Rujira's suspicious banking transactions through a bank in Bangkok. They also asked about Rujira's nationality and passport related information during the course of interrogation.

Meanwhile, many local Bengali film and television industry representatives such as June Malliah, Sayoni Ghosh, Kanchan Mallick and cricketer Manoj Tiwari joined the Trinamool Congress at the Sahaganj rally in the presence of Banerjee.

