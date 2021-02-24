Hooghly, February 24: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday remarked that the women in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are not safe and urged people not to send their women in the party.

Speaking at a rally here, Banerjee said: "Today, if I tell each and every story on BJP women, they will hang their heads in shame. Today, BJP women are not safe, do not send women to that party. Many people have kept silent and cannot speak on this issue. Whereas, women of our party are respected like one respects a mother...The reason why there is peace in West Bengal is that it is a land of mothers and sisters." West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: CM Mamata Banerjee Announces She Will Fight Assembly Poll From Nandigram.

Challenging the BJP head-on, the West Bengal Chief Minister said: "Khela to hobei re" (The game will commence). "We have to correct BJP through this game. Whether they will stay in the country tomorrow or not. If you defeat them in this game in Bengal, please know, they will say farewell to this country," she said.

She also said if BJP comes to power, they will appoint thugs in the areas and grab control of the aspirations of the children. "Gujarat will not control Bengal. Bengal will control Bengal. Modi will not control Bengal. Thugs will not control Bengal," she added.

Banerjee also challenged the BJP to arrest 20 lakh Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Bengal, including herself. Listing out the accomplishments of the TMC in West Bengal, the Chief Minister questioned: "Who has helped in providing education to women in every houshold? Who enabled education for scheduled castes? Who provided free tabs for students of Class XII? Who is providing ration for free? Who is providing the right to health?"

Accusing PM Modi of playing 'damru', Banerjee also said her government has given caste certificate to 20 lakh people and has sanctioned 1.75 crore applications, adding that it will provide employment to 1.5 crore more people.

"I have seen many tortures, and today once again, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress and BJP have come together. They will not win, they are lying," she said.

This comes amid an intense tussle between the TMC and the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls this year. Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year.