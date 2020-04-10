West Bengal Cab Driver Offers 55-Bed Hospital Near Kolkata As Quarantine Facility for COVID-19 Patients

Coronavirus cases | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kolkata, April 10: Cab driver Md Sairdul Laskar, who sold his four taxis and wife's ornaments to build in sister's memory near West Bengal's capital city Kolkata, has offered his 55-bed hospital located at Punri village in Baruipur to state government. The taxi driver volunteered 'Maruda Memorial Hospital' for a quarantine facility for suspected novel coronavirus patients. Catch all the live news and updates related to the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

According to a report in Times of India, Block Development Officer and five other officials recently surveyed the building and sent proposal to the state health department. “We have basic facilities and around 15 staffers. They said that they would make all the necessary additional arrangements,” Saidul said.

PTI Tweet:

Cab driver, who sold four taxis and wife's ornaments to build hospital in sister's memory near Kolkata, offers the 50-bed facility to West Bengal govt as a quarantine centre for suspected COVID-19 patients. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 10, 2020

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 6,761 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India. West Bengal currently has 116 active cases, while 16 people have recovered. Five people have also died due to infection.