West Bengal: Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta, Additional Director of Health Services, Dies Due to Coronavirus

Kolkata, April 26: Doctor Biplab Kanti Dasgupta, Additional Director of Health Services in West Bengal, died due to coronavirus in the wee hours of Sunday. According to reports, Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta breathed his last at 1:20 am at a private hospital in Kolkata. He was admitted after he tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). His wife also tested positive. Her condition is said to be stable. Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 26,000-Mark After Biggest Spike in 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 824.

Dr Dasgupta had severe comorbid conditions after he contracted coronavirus. Soon after his death, the West Bengal Doctor's Forum released a note expressing condolence. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, relatives, colleagues and other dear and near ones. Heartfelt condolences from the entire medical fraternity," the Doctor's Forum said. Coronavirus Live India Tracker.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal has a total of 611 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 18 deaths and 105 recoveries. The Doctors’ Forum said "more and more" healthcare workers are being diagnosed with coronavirus, out of which some are asymptomatic in nature. "With limited resources, we cannot afford to have a situation where the shortage of healthcare workers pose threat to delivery of care," it added.