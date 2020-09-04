Kolkata, September 4: Banks are now permitted to remain open on Saturdays in West Bengal, said a notification issued by the state government on Friday. The order is applicable to both public and private lenders. The decision is part of the Unlock 4 strategy under which the government is minimising curbs to contain coronavirus. CBDT Asks Banks to Refund Charges Collected from Customers After January 1, 2020, on Digital Transactions.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government, on July 20 this year, had issued a notification to keep all banks closed on Saturdays. The order has been rescinded via the new notification issued today. However, the bank holidays on 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month - in accordance to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines - will be observed.

In other words, the banks will be allowed to remain open on 1st and 3rd Saturdays. If a 5th Saturday also falls within a month, then the banks would remain open.

Update by ANI

West Bengal Government allows banks to open for business on Saturdays henceforth. The 2nd and 4th Saturdays which had so long been observed as holidays of banks prior to the earlier notification in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic, remain so. pic.twitter.com/BbizD5X2Gw — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

The state of lockdown, to restrict COVID-19 transmission, was extended in West Bengal till September 30. Complete shutdowns would be observed on September 7, September 11 and September 12. On these dates, the restrictions would be imposed outside the containment zones as well.

