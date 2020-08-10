Murshidabad, August 10: A seven-year-old boy was abducted and killed by his kidnappers in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Sunday. Raihan Mahaldar went missing around 11 am on Sunday morning. His body was found inside a mango orchard, not far from his home, in the evening. Police suspect the kidnapping and murder could be related to lottery prize money that Raihan's father Suraj Mahaldar had won last year. West Bengal: Bomb Explosion in Murshidabad, 2 Killed, 4 Injured.

According to Raihan's family members, he was playing outside his house till 11 am. "I had left home for some work on Sunday morning. When I returned at around 12:30 pm I could not find Raihan even though we searched from him everywhere," Suraj told Hindustan Times. The family recieved a ransom call around 2 pm and kidnappers demanded Rs 2 lakh for releasing Raihan. The kidnappers said they would leave Raihan near the local Moregram bridge. West Bengal: Two Killed in Murshidabad After Clashes During Anti-CAA Protest.

The family informed the police, but Raihan's body was found before the culprits could be nabbed. Suraj had won Rs 26 lakh in a lottery as prize money a year ago, but two other men allegedly took the lion’s share. Following intervention by elders in the village, Suraj got more money from the other two claimants. Cops are investigating whether the dispute over the lottery prize money led to Raihan’s murder.

