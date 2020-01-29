West Bengal: Two Killed in Murshidabad After Clashes During Anti-CAA Protest

Two Killed in Murshidabad After Clashes During Anti-CAA Protest. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Baharampore, January 29: Two persons were killed and one was injured in a clash between two groups in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

The incident occured after an argument broke out between the groups at Jalangi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Anti-CAA-NRC Stir in Mumbai: Thousands Form Human Chain From Oshiwara to Amboli to Protest Against Centre's Citizenship Law.

West Bengal: Two dead in clashes between pro and anti CAA/NRC protesters in Murshidabad yesterday. The two deceased have been identified as Anirudh Biswas and Maqbool Sheikh.More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/OAUANA59VF — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

The injured has been rushed to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital here, the officer said.