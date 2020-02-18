West Bengal Madhyamik Board Exam 2020: State Govt May Suspend Internet For 1 Hour in Selected Pockets to Control Paper Leaks

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, February 18: The state government may suspend internet operations for an hour in selected pockets across 42 blocks on days there are Madhyamik examinations. According to a Times of India report, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) had sought the Centre's help to control possible question paper leak. West Bengal Madhyamik Board Exam 2020 to Begin From February 18, Kolkata Police Issues WhatsApp Numbers For Students to Complain Against Loud Music.

Internet services will be reportedly suspended in blocks like Malda, Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and others. WBBSE had identified several examination centres as 'sensitive' and sought Centre's help. CCTV camera would likely be installed in these centres and 'trouble-prone' centres would be video-graphed. This year in order to monitor the situation strictly, the board has increased the number of examiners and head examiners.

Like last year, the question paper would be open at 11:35 am inside the hall. The number of candidates in each classroom would be in multiples of 10. In addition to this, care would also be taken to ensure that no staff and invigilator carries his or her cell phone or smartwatches inside the examination hall. The report further mentions that this year the number of Madhyamik examinees has dipped.

A few days back, the Kolkata Police issued WhatsApp numbers to lodge complaints, in case there was any loud music or noise that can disturb them while studying. The officials provided four different numbers, on which students could call or even send a WhatsApp message complaining about the disturbances they face during studies.