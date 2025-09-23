Kolkata, September 23: A migrant worker, who recently returned to his hometown in Alipurduar district in West Bengal, was shot dead, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Subhash Kujur, who was a migrant labourer in New Delhi, the police said. According to his neighbours, he came to Alippurduar for a vacation just two days ago, for the Durga Puja festival.

As per the statement given to the cops by the local people, Kujur was returning by a motorcycle through a road passing through Buxa Tiger Reserve in the area on Monday night, when he was stopped by a group of criminals, who shot at him and quickly left the spot. The local villagers rushed to the spot, shifted Kujur to Alipurduar District Hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors, the police said. The body of the deceased person had been sent for post-mortem examination, and the local police have started a detailed investigation into the matter. West Bengal Shocker: Woman Shot Dead at Point Blank Range by Youth After Relationship Ends.

As per the statement given to the police by Subash's wife, Arati Kujur, the family feud over a land dispute was probably the reason behind his death. "The family feud was over a land dispute that had been going on since 2008. A legal battle is also ongoing in this matter. We doubt that our opponents in the legal battle were responsible for my husband’s murder. I want justice," Kujur's wife said. Patna Shocker: Prominent Businessman Bikram Singh Dies in Mysterious Circumstances After Falling From 10th Floor of Grand Apartment on Fraser Road.

According to Alipurduar SP Y. Raghuvamshi, the police have started an investigation into the matter. A district police official said that the manner in which the deceased person was first apprehended and then shot from a close distance, and that too on his head, proves that professional killers were hired for the assassination. Not a single arrest has taken place in connection with the incident so far.

