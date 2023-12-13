Kolkata, December 13: Three people were feared dead and several others injured after a massive water tank collapsed at the Burdwan railway station in West Bengal on Wednesday. The tank had a carrying capacity of over 15,000 gallons. Although the East Burdwan district administration or the state police are yet to officially confirm the casualties, eyewitnesses told reporters that they saw three bodies, including that of a woman, being taken by a rescue team from the accident spot.

Unofficial sources said that at least 27 persons were injured and many of them are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital, with some under critical conditions. Following the accident, arrival and departure of trains from three platforms of the station has been temporarily cancelled. Railways officials have confirmed that it will take a while to bring the entire situation under control. Karnataka Godown Collapse: Seven Labourers From Bihar Die As Machine With 100 Tonnes of Corn Collapses in Aliyabad Industrial Area

It is learnt that the initial rescue operations were started by the station employees, along with people waiting at the platforms, porters and vendors. After a short while, staff from the state fire services department, state disaster management department, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police also joined the rescue operations. Karnataka: Three Workers Rescued, 10 Still Feared Trapped After Storage Unit Collapses at Vijayapura Warehouse (Watch Video)

Three Feared Dead in Water Tank Collapse at Bengal Railway Station

At least three persons were killed as an overhead water tank collapsed on the platforms in Burdwan railway station. This is nothing but a sheer negligence by the railways @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/14U0UhOO7S — Samirul Islam (@Samirul65556476) December 13, 2023

#Breaking: One dead, 27 others injured after a water reservoir caved in located between platform 2 & 3 of Burdwan Railway station. Two passengers are said to be very critical @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/wK861bSgcM — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) December 13, 2023

Earlier, two persons were injured at the same station following the collapse of a balcony of an old station building. Questions were raised then about the lack of maintenance of the constructions within the state premises.

