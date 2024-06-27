Kanpur, June 27: A woman accused of defrauding multiple men through fake marriages and theft has been arrested and found to be HIV positive, causing a stir among health officials in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The woman, known as the “serial bride,” was apprehended on May 6 by the Uttar Pradesh Police and is currently held in Muzaffarnagar jail along with six accomplices.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the gang, which operated across both states, specialised in arranging sham marriages. After the ceremonies, the woman would abscond with valuables, leaving her new “husband” behind. The recent medical examination at the district hospital revealed her HIV-positive status, prompting an urgent search for the men she married. Uttar Pradesh: Bride-To-Be Dies After Getting Shot by Ex-Boyfriend Inside Parlour Hours Before Wedding in Jhansi, Probe Launched (Watch Videos).

Authorities Search for HIV-Infected Grooms in UP and Uttarakhand

The health department in Uttarakhand has identified three men who have tested HIV positive after coming into contact with the woman. Tests are also being conducted on their family members. Officials are now extending their search to locate other grooms in Muzaffarnagar and surrounding areas of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bride Elopes With Lover From Beauty Parlour in Kanpur, FIR Registered.

The woman, in her twenties, along with her mother from the US Nagar district in Uttarakhand, led the fraudulent scheme. The police have arrested seven members of the gang following numerous complaints. Sitaram Sharma, the jail superintendent, confirmed that the woman has been receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART) since her incarceration. The woman has confessed to five marriages, including three in Uttarakhand, but cops suspect there may be more undisclosed cases.

