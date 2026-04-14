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Banks across India are closed today, April 14, 2026, on account of Ambedkar Jayanti, a nationwide observance marking the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. As per the official holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the day is recognized as a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act in several states.

Major states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh are observing a bank holiday today. In addition to Ambedkar Jayanti, regional festivals such as Vishu, Baisakhi, and Tamil New Year are also being celebrated, leading to wider closures across multiple regions. Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Top Quotes, Wishes, Messages and HD Wallpapers To Share.

However, bank holidays in India are not uniform. While most states have declared a full-day closure for physical bank branches, some regions may have partial or no restrictions based on local notifications. Customers are advised to confirm with their respective bank branches for exact details in their area.

Despite the closure of offline banking services, digital banking remains fully operational. Services such as UPI transactions, internet banking, mobile banking apps, and ATM withdrawals are functioning without any disruption. This ensures customers can carry out essential financial transactions even on a bank holiday.

To avoid inconvenience, customers should plan ahead for branch-related services like cheque clearances, cash deposits, or document submissions. Since physical branches are shut today, such tasks will be processed on the next working day. Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Date, History and Significance of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Ambedkar Jayanti being a significant national occasion, the widespread bank holiday reflects both cultural and administrative observances across India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 07:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).