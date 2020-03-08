Women's Day 2020: Girl Sand Artists Create Beautiful Sculpture with Message of 'Women Power' in Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares Image

Sand Art (Photo Credits: @sudarsansand)

Puri, March 8: On the occasion of International Women's Day, girl students of renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's institute on Sunday created a beautiful sand sculpture with a message of 'women power' at Puri beach in Odisha.

Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik shared the image of the artwork and the women artist."#InternationalWomenDay2020 . Girls sand artists of our SandArt Institute created a beautiful sand sculpture with message "#WomenPower", at Puri beach in Odisha. Happy International Women's Day 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Greetings and Quotes to Send Messages of Women's Day Wishes.

On the occasion of Women's Day eleven girl sand artists of our SandArt Institute created a sand sculpture with message "#WomenPower", at Puri beach in Odisha . #InternationalWomenDay2020 pic.twitter.com/oPgpQdv4lE — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 7, 2020

#WomensDay2020,"he wrote. The International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.