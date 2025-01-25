National Tourism Day 2025 Date in India: Know Significance of the Day That Promotes the Role of Tourism in the Country

National Tourism Day in India is celebrated every year on January 25 with great fervour and enthusiasm. The annual event aims to promote awareness about the importance of tourism and its impact on the economic, social, and cultural growth of the country. It is organised by the Ministry of Tourism and various events are held across the nation. India has some of the magnificent places that are famous as tourist destinations. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar.

Tourism plays an important role in India's economy, contributing significantly to GDP and generating employment, especially in rural areas. It provides jobs to people in various sectors such as hospitality, transport, and handicrafts. To celebrate the diversity of our country, National Tourism Day is celebrated every year. Scroll down to know more about the National Tourism Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

National Tourism Day 2025 Date

National Tourism Day 2025 in India is celebrated on Saturday, January 25.

National Tourism Day Significance

National Tourism Day serves as an opportunity to educate people on their responsibility to preserve the nation's natural and cultural treasures for future generations. In India, tourism supports millions of livelihoods, especially in rural and remote areas, and also contributes significantly to India's economy. Millions of international tourists visit the country each year in different seasons.

From the majestic Himalayas in the north to the serene beaches of the south, India offers experiences for every kind of traveler. This annual event in India is celebrated with an aim to appreciate the country’s beauty and spread awareness of the importance of the protection and conservation of the tourist destinations.

