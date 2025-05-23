In a significant judgment, the Supreme Court on Friday used its powers under Article 142 to not impose a sentence on a man convicted of having sex with a 14-year-old girl, now his wife. The couple, who live together with their child in West Bengal, were at the center of a 2018 case where the girl was reported missing and later found married to the 25-year-old man. Convicted under the POCSO Act and sentenced to 20 years, the man was later controversially acquitted by the Calcutta High Court. The Supreme Court overturned the acquittal in 2024 but paused sentencing, directing a psychological assessment. The expert panel found the victim emotionally bonded to the accused and more harmed by the legal process than the act itself. Citing systemic failures and the need to preserve the family unit, the top court ruled that imprisonment would not serve justice in this complex, sensitive case. Kerala: Man Convicted for Attempted Unnatural Sex With Minor Boy Gets 1 Day Jail Time as High Court Reduces Sentence, Here's Why.

Sex With Minor Case

Supreme Court Refrains From Sentencing POCSO Convict After Noting That Victim Is Now Married To Him & Didn't See It As Crime |@AmishaShriv “The society judged her, the legal system failed her, and her own family abandoned her,” the Court said.https://t.co/rUKY195f4s — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 23, 2025

