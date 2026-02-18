Mumbai, February 18: Professor Neha Singh of Galgotias University has become the centre of a viral social media debate following a heated exchange at a recent Artificial Intelligence (AI) summit. A video of Singh defending the university's showcase of a robotic dog "Orion" has gone viral, specifically for her philosophical retort, "Your 6 can be my 9", which she used to explain a perceived "misinterpretation" of the institution's technological claims. The video has sparked a divide between those praising her assertiveness and critics questioning her professional conduct. Singh's remark came after a video of her introducing a four-legged robotic dog named "Orion" went viral on social media. It was alleged that the university presented a commercially available Chinese product as an indigenous innovation, which led to a controversy.

The Origin of the 'Your 6 Can Be My 9' Remark

Soon after the controversy erupted, professor Neha Singh sought to explain the incident, remarking, "Your six can be my nine". Speaking further, Singh said that the controversy happened because things were not expressed clearly. "I take accountability that perhaps I did not communicate it properly, as it was done with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and very quickly, so I may not have come across as eloquently as I usually do," she added. Singh further clarified that the robot dog was not manufactured by them. "One important point is regarding the robot dog - we cannot claim that we manufactured it. I have told everyone that we introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own," the professor stated. Galgotias University Memes, Funny Jokes Go Viral After Professor Neha Singh’s Claims Over Robotic Dog and Soccer Drone.

Your 6 Can Be My 9, Says Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh

While the "Your 6 can be my 9" remark was used to defend Singh's perspective during the resulting backlash, the core controversy involves the university allegedly passing off a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 robotic dog, renamed "Orion", as an in-house innovation. Following intense social media scrutiny, Singh and the university clarified that the robot was a purchased learning tool intended to inspire students. Despite these clarifications, reports indicate the university was asked to vacate its expo stall due to the "national embarrassment" caused by the misrepresentation.

Neha Singh Responds to Reports of the University Being Asked To Vacate Its Stall at the AI Summit Expo

VIDEO | Delhi: Professor Neha Singh of Galgotias University responds to reports of the university being asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo, says, “The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly. I take accountability that perhaps I did… pic.twitter.com/z5lOIzmDz1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2026

'Some Things Got Misrepresented, and the Words Were Slightly Misinterpreted'

Delhi: Professor of Galgotias University Neha Singh says, "I was explaining what the robot can do, its features, and all related details. Somewhere along the way, the message got slightly digressed, and later many things became controversial. The purpose was for students to study… pic.twitter.com/b4OpmHtmQz — IANS (@ians_india) February 18, 2026

Who Is Neha Singh?

It is reported that Neha Singh is an assistant professor at Galgotias University. Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said that she is a faculty member in communications at the School of Management and not in AI. According to her LinkedIn profile, Singh worked at Sharda University in Greater Noida as an Assistant Professor and Verbal Ability mentor at Career Launcher, reports TOI. The report also added that she also worked at GITAM, a deemed-to-be university. It further claimed that Neha Singh completed her MBA from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in 2006, before which she completed her B.Com from the University of Allahabad.

Galgotias University Issues Statement After Controversy Erupts Over RoboDog 'Orion'

University's Response

In the wake of the robodog controversy, the university said that it never claimed to have built the robotic dog. "Let us be clear - Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed. But what we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies right here in Bharat," Galgotias University said in a statement. The university further clarified that the robodog was recently acquired from Unitree, calling it “not merely a machine on display - it is a classroom in motion". ‘Indian Data Up for Sale, Chinese Products on Display’: Rahul Gandhi Calls AI Summit Disorganised PR Show Amid Galgotias University Row.

The Role of AI in 'Viral' Academic Moments

Experts suggest that this incident highlights a growing trend where academic conferences - once private, niche events - are now subject to the same "viral" scrutiny as entertainment. The rapid spread of Singh's "Your 6 can be my 9" statement underscores how a single metaphor can overshadow hours of technical discourse on AI governance and ethics.

