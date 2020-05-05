YouTube Star Khaled Mazeedi’s Tips for Prospective YouTuber’s

Khaled Mazeedi

As one of the most influential YouTube celebrities and Tech innovators in the world, Khaled Mazeedi has a lot of valuable information to offer prospective YouTubers who are hoping to achieve a similar level of success. With more than 3.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel Ten XP, a following that puts him on the list of the top 500 international non-musician YouTube creators, it’s safe to say that he knows what he’s doing and can offer valuable insight.

He’s quoted saying, “Youtube is an amazing platform to share information on so many levels and allows anyone to spread their message” on one of the hundreds of YouTube videos that he’s upload on his channel which routinely gets millions of views.

According to Forbes Magazine, it’s estimated that Mazeedi makes more than $1 million a year from his YouTube videos through adsense and endorsement deals. In his channel he associates himself with some of the most successful people and celebrities from around the world.

Khaled Mazeedi says, “I always thought that I was unique and did some pretty cool out there things, I guess people would label me as someone who does things outside of the box, but in general I am a calm and quiet guy and have a small group of friends, in high school I was all about playing sports”.

How it Started –

Khaled Mazeedi was born in Kuwait in 1986. He moved to London in the United Kingdom and then to the United States at a very young age, where he was best-known as being a future soccer star. He had an affinity for sports and played professional soccer for a few years In France, Sweden and the United Kingdom. As a result of an injury, his soccer career came to an abrupt end, which led him to start investing in technology; specifically, mobile applications and web startups. He is also an early adopter in bitcoin investing. It was during this phase in his life that he also began filming and posting interesting videos on his Instagram and YouTube.

According to Khaled, something remarkable happened when he began documenting and sharing his life on social media. Hundreds of people started following him, and soon it was thousands. “When I hit 30,000 subscribers, I thought that was pretty impressive”, he stated. Once a YouTuber acquires 1,000 subscribers, they can monetize their channel and start earning money under the Google-backed Adsense program. He says that’s when he started putting more effort into his channel, investing in a better camera and putting more time into professional editing. He developed a unique “interactive” type style, which made his videos more attention-grabbing and entertaining.

He says, “I’m really creative, if I want to make something special and different, I figure out how to do it”.

As his social media influence kept growing, Khaled says he determined that it was time to make a big decision… “I had to make a decision: invest lots of time and effort into creating content or focus on other things in my life”. While his friends told him that he would never become a big YouTuber and he should stick to business, he believed that he could both.

He says, “I do it because it’s something that I’m passionate about and enjoy, not everything is about money, so why not have a little fun, and keep it classy”.

As such, he decided to make youtube a priority and put some serious thought into his content. The rest is history…

As his popularity grew, he decided to create another revenue stream: Merchandise and exclusive content. Just recently, he started his own product line of clothing, leather goods and accessories, which he has branded “Ten Collection”.

Khaled has also been nominated and has won various Youtube Prestige Awards and MTV IMW Awards, which are the most recognized digital video awards in the world. Youtuber Magazine also puts Khaled on the top 50 list of most successful internet entrepreneurs under 35.

However, while Khaled has undoubtedly gained a lot of success, he’s never let it get to his head. He remains extremely humble and is quite down-to-earth.

Advice to YouTubers -

Can others aspire to be like Khaled and achieve the same youtube success that he has? According to the Youtuber, “Sure!”

He says that while there are a lot of barriers to getting started and it’s harder to do than it was when he first began, it's worth it and a great learning experience. He says don't be discouraged by the fact that there’s a lot more competition now than when he first started, as it seems like every young adult is an aspiring YouTube star. In fact, many aspiring YouTubers copy Mazeedi’s style, which he says he finds to be flattering but he says if you’re really serious about being successful, you have to create your own unique style, you have to be genuine.

ÝouTube offers plenty of opportunity, but you do need to know what you’re doing, just like you need to when you are trying to find success in any other profession,you need to do your homework. He says that he “never approached YouTube in trying to be famous or successful. I made most of my wealth before YouTube”. However, he noted that “the best thing about YouTube is the reach and exposure behind it”.

His best advice for aspiring YouTube creators: Make sure you are in it for the fun, not just to get rich. If you are in it just to try and cash-in, chances are you’ll be disappointed, as many people just don’t make it, so just enjoy it!

What’s next for him, a possible role in a movie or a netflix series perhaps?

"It would depend on the project he says, but I am looking to develop a VOD platform exclusively for Youtubers, as long as there is a good intention behind it, I’m in" he said. "But as long as my creative minds gets to do what it wants to do, I am content with that, so If I decide not to get into movies or continue being a tech entrepreneur, I am content with whatever I decide"

But there's something about his personality, sense of humor and obvious sense of timing that makes you think this youtuber could become an even bigger star as he gets deeper into his 30s.