Ajit Jogi Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Put on Ventilator, Condition Remains Critical

Raipur, May 9: Former Chief Minister and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh founder Ajit Jogi suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence on Saturday. Following the cardiac arrest, Ajit Jogi was rushed to a hospital where has been put on a ventilator. His condition is said to be critical. The bureaucrat-turned-politician started Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) after quitting the Congress in June 2016. Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, Arrested For 'Lying' on Oath & Claiming to be 'Tribal'.

Incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in a tweet, said he has spoken to Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi and inquired about his father's health. "I pray for his speedy recovery," Bhupesh Baghel tweeted. Once the tallest leader of Chhattisgarh, Jogi has been trying to keep his party relevant after the state assembly elections in 2018 when the Congress got a decisive mandate and dashed his hopes to play a kingmaker.

Jogi has had a long association with the Nehru-Gandhi family. However, he could not have a rapport with Rahul Gandhi when he started taking an increasingly active role in Congress. A veteran of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Jogi was convinced by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to quit the prestigious services and join the Congress.

In his last tweet on Saturday, Jogi asked the central government to use all its resources for transportation of migrant workers who are stranded in different parts of states due to the lockdown and want to go back to their homes. "It pains me to see them (migrants) left in the lurch," he tweeted.