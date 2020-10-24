Amarpur, the assembly constituency of Bihar based in Banka district, is expected to witness a trilateral battle between the Janata Dal (United), Indian National Congress and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The seat will go to polls in the first phase of elections, scheduled on October 28. The results will be declared by the Election Commission of India on November 10.

Amarpur is among the 71 vidhan sabha segments that will be contested in first round of the elections. In the last assembly polls held in 2015, the seat was won by JD(U) MLA Janardan Manjhi. The then BJP candidate, Mrinal Shekhar, who emerged as the runner-up is now contesting on the LJP ticket. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 1 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

From the Mahagathbandhan, the Amarpur constituency was allotted to the Congress. The party named Jitendra Singh as its candidate. The rival NDA camp allowed JD(U) to retain the seat. Sitting MLA Janardan Manjhi paved the way for his son Jayant Raj. The LJP candidate is Mrinal Shekhar, who jumped ship from the BJP on being denied the ticket.

The poll battle in Bihar is considered a close contest, despite the opinion polls ahead of the elections largely predicting a return for the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA government. The pre-poll surveys, despite giving an edge to the ruling coalition, projected an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

