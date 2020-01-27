Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Anurag Thakur Chants 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko', Crowd Responds 'Goli Maaro Saalon Ko' in Rithala (Watch Video)

Anurag Thakur at an election rally in India (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, January 27: Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday raised a provocative slogan while addressing a rally in Delhi's Rithala ahead of the February 8 assembly elections. During his address, Anurag Thakur chanted "Desh ke gaddaro ko (traitors of the country)", to which the crowd responded, "Goli maaro saalon ko (shoot them all)". The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader repeated the slogan multiple times. Sharjeel Imam, Who Called For Splitting North-East From India, Charged With Sedition on Direction of Modi Government, Says Amit Shah in Delhi.

The slogan provoking people to attack is frequently raised by right-wing outfits. The slogan was also heard during the January 5 attack on students and teachers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. On December 20, BJP leader Kapil Mishra led a march in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act and participants had shouted: "Desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro saalon ko". While the BJP distanced itself from it, Mishra stood by it. Kapil Mishra Stands by Controversial 'Shoot the Traitors' Slogan Raised During CAA Support Rally in Delhi.

Anurag Thakur Chants 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko'...:

When contacted by The Indian Express, Mishra said: "Our slogans have not instigated anyone to indulge in violence. Has anyone killed or threatened people? Those who are questioning me don’t have the courage to question those who are setting buses on fire and hitting policemen." He tried to justify the slogan by saying that it only sought the harshest punishment for those pelting stones or indulging in arson.