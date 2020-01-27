Sharjeel Imam, Who Called For Splitting North-East From India, Charged With Sedition on Direction of Modi Government, Says Amit Shah in Delhi

Amit Shah at an election rally in Delhi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, January 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Sharjeel Imam, who delivered a provocative speech, was charged with sedition on the direction of the Modi government. Addressing a gathering in poll-bound Delhi, Amit Shah said: "You must have watched the video of Sharjeel Imam... He talked about dividing the country. Modi government told Delhi police and they have registered a sedition case against him." Asaduddin Owaisi Condemns Ex-JNU Alumnus Sharjeel Imam's Remark.

In a video which went viral on social media, Imam is seen talking about splitting the northeast from India to block the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "We know how Muslims are being treated in Assam. We have to save people from the NRC. The only way to do this is by cutting off northeast from India," Imam is seen saying. He made the provocative speech at Shaheen Bagh on January 13. Shaheen Bagh Protesters Send Defamation Notice to BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya Over Paid Stir Charge.

Imam, who claims to be a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is absconding. Police in two northeastern states–Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh–lodged FIRs against. A sedition case has also been registered against him by Delhi police. Besides, a case under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA has been registered against him at Assam. Imam's late father Akbar Imam was a local JD(U) leader.

His distraught mother Afshan Rahim said that his son was innocent. After 15 days of Shaheen Bagh protest, he had asked the agitators there to withdraw and watch the situation for a month, and then decide on the further course of action, she said. "But they refused to relent. He was calling for a chakkajam (road blockade). He is just a kid and not capable of instigating people for secession," she added.