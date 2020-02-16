Arvind Kejriwal Swearing-In Live Streaming on ABP News And Aaj Tak: Watch AAP Leader Taking Oath as Delhi CM at Ramlila Maidan

File image of Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 16: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will be sworn in Chief Minister of Delhi at iconic Ramlila Maidan today. This will be Arvind Kejriwal's third consecutive stint as Delhi Chief Minister. ABP News and Aaj Tak news channels will host live streaming of Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony. Scroll down to watch the live telecast of Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders' oath-taking event online. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: Three Reasons Why Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party Won Despite BJP Resurgence.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi with effect from February 16. Apart from Kejriwal, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam will take oath as Cabinet Ministers. Surprisingly, prominent AAP leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha have not been inducted in the new Cabinet. They are first-time legislators. Live Updates on Arvind Kejriwal Swearing-In.

Arvind Kejriwal's Swearing-In Live Streaming on ABP News:

Arvind Kejriwal's Swearing-In Live Streaming on Aaj Tak:

While no political leaders from outside Delhi have been invited for Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony, "aam aadmi", the "junta" of the national capital will be "chief guests". "Delhiites, your son will take oath as the Chief Minister for the third time. Do come to bless your son. Sunday, February 16 at 10 a.m. at Ramlila Maidan," Kejriwal had tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited for the oath-taking ceremony.

The Prime Minister, however, will not be attending the event as he will be visiting his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Sunday to inaugurate various projects, as per his schedule. Invitations have also been sent to all seven Delhi Lok Sabha MPs and eight newly-elected BJP MLAs. The AAP is forming the government after winning 62 out of 70 seats in February 8 Delhi polls.