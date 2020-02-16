In view of Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory regarding restrictions around the Ramlila Maidan. The entry of commercial vehicles and buses have been restricted in few places such as Rajghat Chowk and Delhi Gate Chowk towards Guru Nanak Chowk via JLN Marg. Parking is open behind Civic Centre, Mata Sundari Road, Power House Road, Veladrome Road, Rajghat Road, Shanti Van Parking, Service Roads Rajghat and Samta Sthal."OB Vans shall be parked on the footpath of JLN marg, opposite Ram Mila Maidan beyond Gate no 2 up to Kamla Market. While Arvind Kejriwal will be sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam will take oath as Cabinet Ministers. Preparations are in final stages at the historic Ramlila Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister of Delhi for the third successive time. Delhi: Preparations underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal at Ramlila Ground. He will take oath as CM for the third time today. pic.twitter.com/QbyMhGkBwZ— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

New Delhi, February 16: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as Chief Minister of Delhi today for a third consecutive term. Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony is held at iconic Ramlila Maidan where "aam aadmi" or common men and women of Delhi have been invited as "chief guests". The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 10 am. LatestLY will give live updates on Kejriwal's oath-taking event. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: Three Reasons Why Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party Won Despite BJP Resurgence.

Apart from Kejriwal, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam will also take oath as Cabinet Ministers. For the swearing-in event, the AAP has invited everyone in Delhi, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, newly-elected eight BJP MLAs and seven BJP MPs. PM Modi, however, will not attend the ceremony as he is in Varanashi to inaugurate various projects.

Earlier, Kejriwal invited all residents of Delhi to his swearing-in ceremony. "Delhiites, your son will take oath as the Chief Minister for the third time. Do come to bless your son. Sunday, February 16 at 10 a.m. at Ramlila Maidan," he tweeted. The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) also "invited" the teachers and principals of schools to the event, a move that trigerred a political row with the BJP terming it as as a "Tughlaqi farmaan".

According to DoE circular, the Head of Schools are "invited" to attend the ceremony along with 20 others, including Vice Principals, Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Coordinators, Happiness Coordinators and Teacher Development Coordinators. MLA Vijender Gupta objected to the circular and asked Kejriwal to withdraw it. The AAP is forming the government after winning 62 out of 70 seats in the February 8 Delhi polls.