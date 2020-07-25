Jaipur, July 25: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday upped the ante against Governor Kalraj Mishra and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the political crisis that has escalated in the state. Gehlot, marking his grievance against the Raj Bhavan, said he would move to the Rashtrapati Bhavan if his call to convene Assembly session remains unheeded.

Gehlot's remarks, a day after exchanging verbal duels with Governor and former BJP veteran Mishra, came while chairing a legislative party meeting at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. A total of 102 legislators are backing the government being led by him. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot To Meet Governor Kalraj Mishra at 4 pm Requesting For Assembly Session.

The Chief Minister has issued repeated appeals to the Governor, asking him to convene a special session of the Assembly where he could undertake a floor test and prove his majority. The MLAs supporting Gehlot also sat on a demonstration at the Raj Bhavan on Friday, accusing the Governor of not convening the Assembly session due "pressure from the top".

Gehlot, while speaking to the legislators at Fairmont Hotel, said he would take his case to President Ram Nath Kovind if the row is not resolved. He also accused the BJP of "conspiring" to topple his government by engineering defections.

"Will go to the President if needed, won't let BJP conspiracy succeed," Gehlot was reported as saying. He was also scheduled to meet the Governor at 4 pm on Saturday.

Will Move to Rashtrapati Bhavan: Gehlot

The crisis in Rajasthan erupted after Congress leader and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot rebelled against the leadership of Gehlot. 18 MLAs in his support shifted to a resort in BJP-ruled Haryana, whereas, Pilot left for Delhi where he is camping for last three weeks.

