Guwahati, March 27: The voting for the Phase 1 of Assam Assembly Elections 2021 was held on Saturday between 7 am and 6 pm. In the first phase, the Vidhan Sabha polls were held for 47 assembly constituencies across 12 districts in the state. As per the Election Commission of India, the overall voter turnout for stood at 72. 14 per cent till 6 pm. Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 3 Phases on March 27, April 1 And April 6, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule.

The fate of 264 candidates have been sealed after the polling in first phase of the assembly elections in Assam. Several political stalwarts including incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assembly Assembly speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, Congress leader Rakibul Hussain, and jailed RTI Activists Akhil Gogoi contested in the first phase on Assam Vidhan Sabha polls that concluded today.

As per the Election Commission of India, 81,09,815 voters were eligible to cast their votes in phase 1 of the Assam polls. Out of the total, 40,77,210 are males and 40,32,481 are females. Out of the total 47 seats that went to poll on Saturday, 42 seats are from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region. Five seats are from central Assam's Nagaon district.

The Assam Assembly Elections 2021 will be conducted in three phases between March 27 and April 6. In the Phase 1 of the Vidhan Sabha polls that were conducted on Saturday, voting was done for 47 assembly seats. In the phase 2 of the assembly elections which are due on April 1, voting will be held for 39 seats. In the third and final phase, due on April 6, voting will be held in 40 constituencies. The results will be declared on May 2.

