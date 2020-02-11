Ballimaran Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Imran Hussain Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Ballimaran Vidhan Sabha Seat (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, February 11: Imran Hussain, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, has won the Ballimaran Vidhan Sabha Seat. Hussain has defeated his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Lata and Congress candidate Haroon Yusuf. Polling in the Ballimaran Vidhan Sabha constituency was held on February 8. The Ballimaran Assembly constituency has been home to the Congress since its formation in 1993. Congress candidate Haroon Yusuf was a five-time MLA until the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Assembly elections in 2015. The Ballimaran seat is a Muslim majority area and in the 2015 Assembly elections, AAP's Imran Hussain was elected from this seat.

Ballimaran has elected Yusuf in 1993, 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013. In 2015, while Yusuf came third, the runner up was Shyam Lal Morawal of the BJP. In the upcoming polls in the national capital, Delhi is set to witness a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The counting of votes and results was done on February 11. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

According to details by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the total population of Delhi is 20,143,686. The AAP has fielded its candidate Imran Hussain from the Ballimaran seat, the Congress has given its ticket to Haroon Yusuf while the BJP has given its ticket to its candidate Lata. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

In Delhi, according to details available, the smallest constituency in terms of voters is Chandni Chowk with 1,25,684 voters while the largest is 4,23,682 voters. In the age group of 18-25 years, there are 17,34,565 voters, in the age group 25-40 years, there are 62,36,046 voters, in the age group of 40 to 60, the total number of voters are 49,62,823 while there are 18,52,948 voters above 60 years of age.

In the last election held in Delhi in 2015, the AAP emerged victorious by winning 67 seats out of the 70 seats. The BJP came a distant second with 3 seats, while the Congress and the RJD drew a blank.