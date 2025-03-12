The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) intensified its attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of disrespecting women with his remarks and “lewd gestures” in the assembly. Rabri Devi alleged that Nitish consumes bhang before entering the House and disrespects women, including her. The controversy erupted after Nitish remarked on Lalu Prasad’s decision to make Rabri Devi CM, saying, “Jab iske husband doob gaye to apni wife ko bana diya.” Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav also accused Nitish of repeated inappropriate behavior in the assembly. The RJD, along with other MLAs, staged a walkout, further escalating tensions between the ruling coalition and the opposition in Bihar politics. Nitish Kumar Hands Appointment Letters to Over 50,000 Newly Recruited Teachers by Bihar Public Service Commission.

RJD Slams Nitish Kumar Over Remarks on Lalu Yadav

#WATCH Patna | Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi says, "Nitish Kumar consumes 'bhaang' and comes to the Assembly. He disrespects the women, including me... He should see the kind of work we did when we were in power... What the people around him say, he speaks… https://t.co/9TrHl3ub3l pic.twitter.com/VYZ48uBYDn — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2025

