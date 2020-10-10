Patna, October 10: The Congress on Saturday released the list of star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections 2020. Party veterans including Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were named in the list. Bollywood legend and noted Bihari actor Shatrughan Sinha, who had joined the party ahead of the 2019 general elections, was also named among the key campaigners. NCP to Contest Bihar, Sharad Pawar Named as Key Star Campaigner.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, whose public activities have been restricted due to health issues, was also included in the list of star campaigners. The 73-year-old is expected to address the joint rallies that would be organised by the Mahagathbandhan.

Congress List of Star Campaigners for Bihar Elections 2020

Congress releases list of star campaigners for upcoming #BiharElections2020 ; the list includes Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sachin Pilot and Shatrughan Sinha pic.twitter.com/jGEqWcLy6L — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a party veteran who had recently written the controversial "letter of dissent", is also among the key campaigners for the party in Bihar. Political analysts claimed that he would be deployed for campaigning in constituencies where the Muslim voters form a major section of the electorate.

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, whose intra-party rebellion posed a scare before the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state, is also listed among he key campaigners. In total, the party has named 30 leaders, in accordance to the norms issued by the Election Commission.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).