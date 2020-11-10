New Delhi, November 10: While most of the exit polls predicted otherwise, the current trends in the Bihar Assembly Elections results, show that incumbent Chief Minister Nistish Kumar is likely to stay in the office. The counting of votes is still underway, but BJP-led NDA is leading the race to Bihar's assembly. BJP has emerged has the single largest party with a lead in 74 assembly seats. Nitish Kumar's JD(U), a partner to the BJP-led alliance, has been able to secure a lead in 47 seats as of now. Despite the claims of a strong anti-incumbency wave in Bihar, the current ruling party has been maintaining a lead in more than 130 seats. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Results: EC Says Just Over 1 Crore Votes Counted Till 1.30 PM, 'Hope to Finish Counting by Late Night.'

RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, the biggest competitor to NDA in the election, is leading on 105 seats. Tejashwi Yadav's RJD with a lead in 67 seats is the second biggest party, following BJP by a margin of seven seats. Mahagtahbandhan- an alliance between RJD, Congress and the Left- was predicted to take over the incumbent party and form the government in Bihar with Tejashwi Yadav holding the office of Chief Minister. However, it trails behind the NDA on more than 20 seats. Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: Here's How to Check Party-Wise and Constituency-Wise Names of Winning Candidates at Election Commission website results.eci.gov.in.

As per the current trends, the incumbent NDA with a 130-seat lead, can very well return to the power in Bihar with Nitish Kumar re-occupying the Chief Minister's office for the fifth term. A party needs 122-seat-threshold is required to win the Bihar Assembly Elections. Unlike the popular belief and prediction of the exit polls, anti-incumbency wave seems not to have floated in Bihar.

