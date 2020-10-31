Patna, October 31: The stage at a campaign rally in Bihar collapsed on Saturday, marking the second such instance this week. The incident today was reported in Muzaffarpur region, where prominent state leader Pappu Yadav was addressing a public gathering. During his speech, the stage collapsed and Yadav along with others fall down. No major injuries were reported by the time preliminary reports emerged. Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani, Congress Candidate From Jale, Falls on Ground As Stage Collapses.

The faux pas took place at a rally organised by the Jan Adhikar Party - th outfit led by Yadav - in Minapur assembly constituency of Muzaffarpur. Midway during Yadav's speech, the stage collapsed, as seen in the visuals shared on social media.

Watch Video of Stage Collapsing at Pappu Yadav's Rally

#WATCH: Stage collapses at Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav's campaign rally in Muzaffarpur's Minapur Assembly Constituency.#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/pZIfEINAm1 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

On Thursday, the stage similarly collapsed during a Congress rally in Jale vidhan sabha segment. The stage came down when the party's candidate - Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani - was addressing a gathering of Congress workers and supporters.

Notably, the campaigning in Bihar has entered into its final six days. All forms of electioneering would be suspended on November 5, in view of the strict code of conduct that would come into place before the last phase of elections on November 7. The results would be declared on November 10, when the Election Commission has scheduled the counting of votes.

