Darbhanga, October 29: Maskoor Ahmad Usmani, Congress candidate from Jale assembly constituency in Bihar, and his supporters fell after the stage on which they were standing collapsed on Wednesday. A video showing Maskoor Usmani falling following the state collapse has emerged on the internet. Incidentally, when the stage collapsed, Usmani was saying that people know whom to give power and who should be brought down and when (kisko kab girana hai). Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

Usmani was addressing an election rally in Darbhanga when the stage collapsed. In the video, Usmani is seen addressing the gathering with some of his supporters sitting in the background. Suddenly, the stage collapses and Usmani and his supporters fall on the ground. "In a democracy, people know who should be raised and when, and when one should be brought down (Loktanta me, log jante hain ke kisko kab uthana hai aur kisko kab girana hai)," said Usmani seconds before the stage collapsed. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

Maskoor Ahmad Usmani, Congress Candidate From Jale, Falls on Ground As Stage Collapses:

#WATCH Bihar: Congress candidate from Jale assembly seat Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani falls as the stage collapsed during his address at a political rally in Darbhanga.#Biharpolls pic.twitter.com/G2R5914wSe — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

It remains unclear if Usmani or any of his supporter sustained injuries. Usmani's candidature embroiled in controversy after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called him a "sympathiser" of Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Usmani, a native of Darbhanga, had been booked under sedition charges in 2019, for allegedly raising anti-national slogans. The BJP has fielded Jibesh Kumar from the Jale seat. A total of 12 candidates are in the fray from Jale.

Earlier this month, Janata Dal (United) leader Chandrika Rai and his supporters sustained minor injuries after the stage on which they were standing collapsed at Sonepur town in Vaishali district.

