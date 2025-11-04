Patna, November 4: The high-voltage campaign for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 concluded on Tuesday evening, ushering in the 48-hour silence period ahead of the voting on November 6. Top leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Priyanka Gandhi, addressed multiple rallies across the state to woo voters.

The Bihar Elections 2025 are a contest to fill 243 assembly seats, where the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan will battle for power, along with significant participation from the Jan Suraaj Party led by election strategist Prashant Kishor. Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Campaigning for 1st Phase Ends Today As ECI Readies for November 6 Polling.

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1

चुनाव आयोग है तैयार, बस अब आपका है इंतज़ार✨ इस बिहार चुनाव में घर से बाहर निकलिए और मतदान केंद्र जाकर अपना वोट ज़रूर दीजिए। Poll Day #LetsGetInked 🗓️ Phase 1 : 6th November 🗓️ Phase 2 : 11th November #BiharElections2025 #LoktantrKaTyohar #ECI pic.twitter.com/RHfILmJnuA — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) November 4, 2025

Meanwhile, as the phase 1 polls are expected to set a strong tone, voters are reminded to carry a valid identity document matching the details in the electoral roll while visiting polling booths. The Election Commission of India (ECI) also enables citizens to download their digital voter ID cards (e-EPIC) directly from its official website.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How to Check Name in Voter List?

In a bid to ensure a smooth electoral process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has called upon voters to verify their names on the voter list. This crucial step can be completed by visiting the ECI's official website, eci.gov.in, and entering pertinent details such as the voter ID number or EPIC, name, age, and constituency information. Phalodi Satta Bazar on Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Will the NDA Sweep Bihar Again or Can the Mahagathbandhan Stage a Comeback? Check Whom Matka Players Are Favouring.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How to Download Voter Slip?

Download Voter Information Slip Using Mobile App

Open the Play Store or the Apple App Store and download the Voter Helpline app

Tap on the “Download E-EPIC” option

Log in using your registered phone number, password, and OTP (register if you haven’t already)

Once done, enter your EPIC number (found on the Voter ID card)

Alternatively, you can also find your VIC using the Application reference number

After this, you’ll see your Voter Slip details, tap on it, and enter the OTP again to open the VIC document.

Download Voter Information Slip Using Website

Open “https://voters.eci.gov.in/” and log in using phone number, password, and OTP (register if you are new to the website).

Click on the ‘Download E-EPIC’ option

Enter EPIC number (found on your Voter ID card)

Once done, E-EPIC, along with the VI,S will be downloaded

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How to Cast Your Vote?

On election day, voters are reminded to head to their designated polling stations with proper identification. There, officials will cross-check names against the voter list and identification documents. Upon verification, voters will sign Form 17A and proceed to cast their vote, with the option to choose 'None of the Above' (NOTA) if they so wish.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How to Find a Polling Station?

Visit the official website of the National Voter's Service Portal at nvsp.in

Click on the link 'Know Your' to open the location

Enter using your 'EPIC No', i.e., the voter ID number

Click on the 'Search' button

The page will display the booth name and details of booth-level officers (BLO)

A total of 1,314 candidates are contesting in this phase, 1,192 men and 122 women, for 121 Assembly seats, including 19 reserved for Scheduled Castes. The Election Commission has announced that 37.5 million voters will exercise their franchise across 45,341 polling stations, with 8,608 booths in urban areas and 36,733 in rural regions.

Campaigning for the first phase of elections, covering 121 seats across 18 districts, ended at 5 pm today. The first phase of the two-phase election in Bihar will be held on November 6. The next one is on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

