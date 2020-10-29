Bihpur Vidhan Sabha seat lies in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. It falls under the Bhagalpur Parliamentary constituency of the state. The Bihpur constituency has mostly been an RJD dominated seat for about 20 years. Voting for the Bihpur election will take place in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Polling for Bihar Vidha Sabha polls will take place in three phases. While the first phase voting took place on October 28, polling for the second and third phases will take place on November 3 and 7 respectively. Bihar Assembly Election results 2020 will be declared for all phases on November 10. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

Here is the detailed schedule of Phase 2 of Bihar elections in which polling will take place for 94 seats

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

In the 2015 Bihar elections, RJD's Varsha Rani had won the Bihpur seat, defeating BJP's Kumar Shailendra. The candidates in fray from this seat in the 2020 polls include Shailesh Kumar of the RJD, Kumar Shailendra of the BJP and Md Haidar Ali of the BSP among others.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 are the first major polls taking place in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Polling booths have been equipped with thermal screening equipment and hand sanitisers and voting timings have been increased by one hour to ensure social distancing amid the pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2020 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).