Biman Bose Detained in Kolkata Amid Lockdown For Leading Left Front Protest Over Lack of COVID-19 Testing (Watch Video)

Protesters detained in Kolkata | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, April 18: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Biman Bose was on Saturday detained by the police in Kolkata for a leading protest amid the ongoing lockdown. The 79-year-old was heading a demonstration called by the Left Front to protest against the lack of COVID-19 testing in the state. The protesters also accused the West Bengal government of irregularities in ration distribution. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

Bose, who heads the Left Front - an amalgamation of all major communist parties in the state - pinned the blame on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the alleged improper distribution of ration. The CPI(M) veteran claimed that several poor households, who are the rightful beneficiaries, have been deprived of the free ration.

Watch Video: Biman Bose Detained by Police

#WATCH West Bengal: Police detained Left Front Chairperson Biman Bose and other party workers today in Kolkata who were protesting alleging improper distribution of ration and low percentage of #COVID19 testing in the state pic.twitter.com/4fF5UpaISq — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

The Left Front has also accused the Trinamool Congress government of carrying out "minimum tests" so far to keep the coronavirus numbers concealed. The state has so far reported 178 active cases and 12 deaths, whereas, seven others have been discharged.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also accused the West Bengal government of resorting to negligence by not conducting COVID-19 tests at a rapid pace across the state. Banerjee has, however, refuted the charges, claiming that her government's response to the coronavirus crisis has been pro-active so far.