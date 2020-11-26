Hyderabad, November 26: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. In the manifesto, unveiled by former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, the party promised free travel for women in buses and metro trains, waiver in property tax for certain sections and abolishment of the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS). GHMC Elections 2020: Smriti Irani Alleges AIMIM, TRS Working to Place Illegal Immigrants in Telangana's Voters' List.

The BJP promised Rs 25,000 for flood victims and a special package for the development of the old town. It also promised 24/7 water supply in every household in Hyderabad and fund worth Rs 10,000 crore for modernization of canals and drainages across the city. The manifesto was designed by taking the suggestions of the people. Private hospitals in Hyderabad robbed civilians during COVID-19. A burden of Rs 15,000 crore has been imposed on the people through the LRS. If the BJP comes to power in the GHMC we will abolish the LRS," Devendra Fadnavis said. GHMC Elections 2020: Ahead of Municipal Polls, KCR Waives Off Water and Electricity Bills of Households and Businesses in Hyderabad.

Funds not less than Rs 4 crore for each division in the old town.

Measures to prevent power theft in old Hyderabad.

Health insurance for street vendors.

Financial assistance of Rs 7,000 per annum for auto drivers and accident insurance.

Construction of four cemeteries in each division.

Potholes will be repaired within 15 days.

Establishment of the Musi Front Development for the Musi Revival.

Grievance cell for each division.

Gym, swimming pool, children's play zone in each division.

Overpass Junction to solve the traffic problem.

Multilevel parking centres for parking problem-solving.

Job security for contract employees at GHMC. 28,000 new appointments in GHMC.

Apart from Fadnavis, BJP's manifesto committee chairman Vivek Venkata Swamy, BJP’s national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar State Home Affairs Minister G Kishan Reddy were also present. Polling for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections will be held on December 1, and the results will be declared on December 4.

