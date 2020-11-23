Hyderabad, November 23: Ahead of the elections for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced residents of the city will not have to pay water bills for usage up to 20,000 litres. KCR, as Rao is popularly known, also waived off electricity bills of all shops and businesses established under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Congress Holds 'Dharna' at GHMC Hyderabad over Flood-relief Money Disbursement.

The Chief Minister assured the interim relief will be extended to all municipal corporations in the state. Cinema halls will also get free electricity till the revival of business, KCR also announced. The slew of reliefs comes days after the state election commission announced dates for elections for the GHMC. As per the schedule, polling for the GHMC elections will be held on December 1, 2020.

The results of the GHMC elections will be declared on December 4, 2020. The last date of filing nominations is November 20, followed by scrutiny of nominations on November 21. The list of candidates contesting in the elections will be published on November 22. The term of current GHMC ends on February 10, 2021. The elections are to be held through ballot boxes and ballot papers.

