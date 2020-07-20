New Delhi, July 20: The Rajasthan High Court, during the hearing on plea against disqualification filed by sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot, said the Congress cannot force the MLAs to attend party meetings by issuing a whip. The remarks came amid the set of arguments being presented by senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is arguing against the petitioners.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty reportedly observed that the whip, normally used by a political party to ask its MLAs to remain present in the Assembly or Parliament, cannot be used to ensure 100 percent attendance in party meetings. Gehlot Hits Out at Sachin Pilot, Says 'He Was Conspiring For Past 6 Months With BJP's Support'.

Pilot and 18 MLAs of the Congress, who rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, had moved the High Court last week after they were served a disqualification notice by Speaker CP Joshi.

Can't Force MLAs to Attend Meet Using Whip, Says HC

The Speaker had demanded them to explain why they defied the party whip. If the explanation was unsatisfactory, the legislators were expected to lose their assembly membership.

The bench had, on Friday, directed the Speaker to refrain from taking any action till 5:30 pm on July 21. The court is expected to rule on the petition by tomorrow.

Singhvi, who appeared on behalf of the Gehlot government, claimed that it was premature for the rebel MLAs to move the High Court before replying to the Speaker. They were allowed to raise their contentions before the authority of Speaker, instead of directly moving to the court, he said.

