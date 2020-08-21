Thiruvananthapuram, August 21: The Congress will bring no-confidence against Left Democratic Fund (LDF) government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Kerala Assembly. Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. The Congress accused the Vijayan government of doing corruption in the past four years. The Congress will bring the no-confidence motion on August 24. Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair Sent to Judicial Custody Till August 26.

Speaking to News Agency ANI, Chennithala said, "We are demanding the resignation of Kerala CM because of rampant corruption on the pretext of COVID-19 and during the last four years." The Kerala leader of opposition added, "That's why are moving a no-confidence motion in the 1-day long session of the assembly on August 24." Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Minister KT Jaleel Says Out of 32 Boxes Sent from UAE, 31 Boxes Yet to Be Opened.

Ramesh Chennithala's Statement:

"We are demanding the resignation of Kerala CM because of rampant corruption on the pretext of #COVID19 & during the last 4 years. That's why are moving a no-confidence motion in the 1-day long session of the assembly on 24th August: Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala https://t.co/pCGRK66CCj — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

Last month also, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) served notice to move a motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala. The state government is currently facing flak from the opposition over the Kerala Gold smuggling case. The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

Earlier on August 17, three key accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair -- were sent to judicial custody till August 26 by a Kochi court. Notably, the former principal secretary of Kerala CMO, M Sivasankar's was also questioned by the ED in connection with the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).