Darbhanga Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the 243 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The first phase of Bihar Elections 2020 is over, and only two more phases are remaining. The electorate in the Darbhanga constituency will be voting in the Phase 3 elections, i.e. on November 7. With the voter turnout being moderate at 56.4% in the 1st phase Bihar Polls 2020, it will be interesting to see how the voters in the remaining two phases turn up.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the dates of a 3-phase election in Bihar. The first phase of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls took place on October 28 (for 71 seats), while the second and third phase of elections will take place on November 3 (for 94 seats) and November 7 (for 78 seats) respectively. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

The Bihar Elections 2020 results are set to be declared on November 10, i.e. Tuesday. If you are searching for the full schedule of 2020 Bihar Polls, candidate details from Darbhanga constituency, and other important details, then look no further, as you have arrived at the right destination.

Full schedule of the 3-phase Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Time-Table

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, it was Sanjay Saraogi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who defeated Om Prakash Kheria of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), by a victory margin of 7,000 votes. In 2010 Bihar Polls, it was Sanjay who won from the Darbhanga seat, after defeating Sultan Ahmed of the RJD.

Come 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, the two prime candidates who will be contesting from the seat of Darbhanga are Sanjay Saraogi (BJP), and Amarnath Gami (RJD). It will be delightful to see if Sanjay Saraogi continues to win from the seat, or will RJD be able to beat the BJP candidate.

Incumbent Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has already been declared as the CM’s face of the NDA alliance. As for Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi Yadav is being projected as the CM candidate. With LJP’s chief Chirag Paswan deciding to contest alone in this election, it will be interesting to see which way the electorate votes.

With only 10 days to go for the results of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, stay tuned to LatestLY as we bring you the latest news and updates from the electoral battlefields of Bihar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).