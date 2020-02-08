Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Dwarka and Two Other Polling Booths Go Extra Mile to Welcome Voters on Polling Day

Shahdara Constituency in Delhi. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 8: Residents of south west Delhi were in for a surprise on Saturday with three model booths offering red carpet welcome to voters as polling started for the Assembly elections.

Setting the tone high, in Dwarka at a model pink polling booth, all women officials have been deputed by the administration. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Voting Live News Updates.

At the Oxford public school Vikas Puri, the entire polling station has been manned by differently abled citizens to encourage people with disabilities to vote.

At new Uttam Nagar's Nigam Pratibha vidyalaya polling booth, token system has been introduced to make it hassle-free and convenient for voters to exercise their franchise. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: 110-Year-Old Kalitara Mandal, Oldest Voter in the National Capital, Casts Her Vote at Polling Booth in Greater Kailash.

A woman voter Meghna Yadav said, "The new token system has avoided long queues. It took me barely 15 minutes to cast my vote."