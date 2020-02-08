Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: 110-Year-Old Kalitara Mandal, Oldest Voter in the National Capital, Casts Her Vote at Polling Booth in Greater Kailash

Kalitara Mandal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 8: 110-year-old Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter in the national capital, on Saturday exercised her right to vote at a polling station set up at SDMC Primary School, Chittaranjan Park in Greater Kailash assembly constituency. According to election commission of India, out of total 1,47,86,382 voters, the number of voters over eighty years of age are 2,04,830. Meet 110-Year-Old Kalitara Mandal, Oldest Voter in the National Capital.

"I have always cast my vote since I received my voter ID. I feel very happy while casting my vote. It gives me power," Mandal had said. "Voting is important and my message to each and every citizen is to go out and vote," she added. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal Casts Vote with Family Members in Civil Lines.

ANI Tweet:

110-yrs-old Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter of Delhi, casts her vote for #DelhiElections2020, at SDMC Primary School, Chittaranjan Park in Greater Kailash assembly constituency https://t.co/AVBeQmkrpc pic.twitter.com/sqGFT1kyHy — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is contesting in 70 seats. While the Bharatiya Janata Party is fighting on 67 seats, it left three seats for its allies- one for Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and two for Janata Dal (United). Similarly, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The AAP is hoping to retain power, while the saffron party without announcing the Chief Ministerial candidate is looking to cash out in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name. The Congress, which was in power for 15 years, is hoping for a revival.